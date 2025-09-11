Rachel Gilmore 'officially scared' after Charlie Kirk X post backlash

Canadian influencer and short-lived CTV fact checker Rachel Gilmore has made her account on X protected after facing backlash from a post made Wednesday about Charlie Kirk after his tragic assassination. .Gilmore more a post on Bluesky on Thursday claiming that she is "officially scared" of facing "right-wing political violence" because of the backlash on her post and her being placed as the first result on the website Charliesmurderers.com. "I'm officially scared. Because of this ONE tweet being afraid of potential reverberations of right wing political violence from this — something many others have said — I'm now the first result on a website called "charliemurderers." This is putting me in genuine danger. What the fuck do I do," Gilmore said in her post on Bluesky. .Following Gilmore's post, several high profile individuals took to X to lambast the sentiment that she shared. Among the most vocal critics was Andrew Scheer, the former leader of Canada's Conservative Party. Scheer, who has maintained a public presence on X, posted a sharp rebuke of Gilmore, labeling her comments as "twisted" and urging her to reflect on the human cost of her words."Imagine how twisted she has to be that this is her first thought after a man was shot in the neck for expressing his views. So much hate in her," Scheer said in his post." Alt right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos also reposted a tweet shaming Gilmore. .Gilmore is a Canadian infleuncer who spent several years working in mainstream newsrooms including CTV News and Global News before going independent. She now produces and hosts Bubble Pop with Rachel Gilmore, a social-media-driven media project.