UPDATED: Rachel Gilmore slams Ben Mulroney as new host of West Block: He responds, 'I don't know who that is'

Canadian media personality Rachel Gilmore has launched an 'investigation' into the interim host of Global News program The West Block, showing his history of political donations. Ben Mulroney, son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, has been appointed as the interim host of The West Block while Ottawa bureau chief Mercedes Stephenson is on parental leave. His first episode as host aired on September 14..The appointment has drawn attention after records from Elections Canada, highlighted by Gilmore, showed that Mulroney made political contributions to the Conservative Party of Canada. According to the filings, he donated $1,625 on September 11, 2024, and another $1,625 on the same date, totaling $3,250 for the month. He also made additional contributions in December 2024.Gilmore raised questions about whether such donations could affect perceptions of impartiality in his new role..In response, Mulroney pushed back on social media, writing: “I don’t know who that is,” in reference to Gilmore. In a separate statement, he added: “I have never donated to any political party other than the Conservative Party of Canada. I have been clear about this for years. I am proud to support the party that aligns with my values.”Mulroney, a longtime media personality, is best known for hosting CTV programs including Etalk, Your Morning, and Canadian Idol, as well as The Ben Mulroney Show on radio..In a recent post on X Gilmore showed the Mulroney does follower her on the platform. Whether or not Mulroney followed her before or after his post was made was not made clear.