Radio-Canada suspends journalist after 'antisemitic' remarks on air

Radio-Canada has suspended one of its journalists after comments made on air drew condemnation from a national Jewish advocacy organization.Washington correspondent Elisa Serret was “relieved from her duties” until further notice following remarks she made during Monday’s episode of Sur le terrain, the broadcaster confirmed Tuesday.The segment discussed U.S. foreign policy and Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Israel..In response to a question about why American leaders often align with Israeli positions, Serret said, in French, that “the Israelis, the Jews” play a large role in financing American politics, later adding that “big cities are run by Jews, Hollywood is run by Jews.”A clip of the exchange was posted on social media by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), which described the comments as “antisemitic” and called for swift condemnation."Following CIJA’s social post drawing public attention to yesterday's incident, Radio-Canada took the only appropriate course of action by suspending Ms. Elisa Serret — the journalist behind the vile antisemitic comments — until further notice. However, this incident cannot be allowed to pass without serious internal reflection on the damage such hateful rhetoric inflicts on our democratic values," Eta Yudin, Vice President – Quebec, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said in a statement..Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault also responded Tuesday, saying the remarks invoked “pernicious antisemitic tropes” and emphasizing that “antisemitism has no place in Canada.”In a statement issued in French, Radio-Canada said Serret’s comments contained “stereotypical, antisemitic, false, and harmful allegations against Jewish communities.” The broadcaster added that the views expressed did not reflect its editorial standards."Radio-Canada deserves credit for acting swiftly in this case, having recognized a problem and addressing it without delay. Unfortunately, this incident... is far from an isolated instance at the public broadcaster, and serious internal change is required for there to be true accountability," Honest reporting Executive Director Mike Feigelman in an article.The suspension will remain in effect while the matter is under review..Late Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney convened a meeting with Jewish community leaders from Winnipeg, Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal to address what he described as a “disturbing and intolerable rise of antisemitism” in Canada.Community representatives shared personal accounts of harassment and violence targeting Jewish individuals in places of worship, schools, and public spaces. They also highlighted instances of exclusion from cultural events and expressed concerns about the safety of Jewish children.Carney noted that nearly 70% of police-reported religious hate crimes in 2024 were directed toward Jewish communities, calling the trend unacceptable. .He pledged government action, including new legislation to be introduced this fall that would make it a criminal offence to intentionally obstruct access to places of worship, schools, and community centres.The plan also includes targeted funding for provinces to expand training for law enforcement officers and Crown prosecutors to strengthen enforcement of hate crime laws.“Jewish people must be able to live their lives openly, freely, and safely,” Carney said, adding that he and community leaders agreed to meet regularly in the future.