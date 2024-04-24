RCMP allege two former UN workers in Montreal sold drones to Libya

An investigation by the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team has shed light on a conspiracy involving the illegal sale of Chinese drones and military goods to Libya. The suspects used foreign front companies to allegedly circumvent existing international sanctions to facilitate illegal activities, according to a Tuesday press release. The RCMP said the alleged acts were committed while the suspects were employed by United Nations agency the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal. Conspiracy charges have been filed against Sainte-Catherine, QC, resident Fathi Ben Ahmed Mhaouek, 61, and his accomplice Mahmud Mohamed Elsuwaye Sayeh, 37. These charges are in accordance with the United Nations Act and the Regulations Implementing the United Nations Resolutions and Imposing Special Economic Measures on Libya.The RCMP said Sayeh allegedly used a scheme that concealed military equipment sellers and buyers. It added the equipment is subject to UN sanctions related to Libya. Sayeh remains wanted by police authorities and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. A Red Notice has been issued by INTERPOL. It said police have arrested Mhaouek. It alleged he conspired to facilitate purchases of Libyan oil between prohibited entities and China contrary to the United Nations Act. Mhaouek will be appearing at a Montreal courthouse.