RCMP charges federal consultant for fraudulent billing

The RCMP confirmed it has charged a Canadian government consultant for fraudulently overbilling it. In 2021, the RCMP said Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) launched an investigation into a federal consultant who undertook contract work with eight separate departments and Crown corporations. Evidence indicated the consultant had submitted fraudulent timesheets that resulted in overbilling by an estimated $250,000 between 2020 and 2021. “The Government of Canada is committed to taking action against improper, unethical and illegal business practices,” said PSPC Department of Oversight Branch Assistant Deputy Minister Catherine Poulin in a Tuesday press release. “We hold individuals and companies accountable for their misconduct while protecting federal expenditures.”While the consultant overbilled the Canadian government, Poulin said PSPC “has safeguards in place to detect wrongdoing and protect the integrity of the federal procurement system.” The RCMP said it opened an investigation after it was determined the consultant might have been overbilling. Additionally, it said it obtained statements from prime contractors and examined timesheets to confirm shehad overbilled the Canadian government on separate contracts.Canadian government consultant Clara Elaine Visser, 63, has been charged with fraud over $5,000. Court for Visser will be at the Ottawa Courthouse on September 6. “This investigation is a great example of collaboration between the RCMP and PSPC,” said RCMP Central Region Sensitive and International Investigations Unit officer in charge Supt. Jeremie Landry. “It demonstrates that we are committed to keeping our nation safe, by protecting the integrity of the federal government and preventing the abuse of taxpayers’ dollars.” Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, ON) said the RCMP has charged one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s consultants with fraud. “Trudeau's broken contracting system allowed this crook to take taxpayers for $250,000,” said Barrett. “Trudeau spent over $20 billion on consultants last year.”.Barrett asked how much has gone to fraudsters. The Parliamentary Budget Office reported in November Canadian government spending on consultants had increased by 16% in 2023, reaching a record high. READ MORE: Fed gov’t increased consultant spending while promising to reduce itThis happened despite cabinet's promise to reduce consultant spending.Federal managers paid about $670,000 to consultants for guidance on how to reduce expenses related to consulting services.