RCMP documents show criteria may have been met to lay criminal charges over Aga Khan scandal, ArriveCan

The RCMP admitted it never contacted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his illegal vacation to the Aga Khan’s private island in 2016. “HOWEVER, Based on RCMP documents obtained and Trudeau's own admissions, it appears the criteria have been met to lay criminal charges of fraud on government,” tweeted Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, ON) on Tuesday. No date has been provided on when the RCMP would say whether or not charges would be laid. .The RCMP decided in 2022 not to charge Trudeau with fraud over his family’s vacation to the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas because it was unclear if he had the authority to approve the gift for himself.READ MORE: RCMP considered charging Trudeau with fraud for trip to Agha Khan’s islandRCMP documents from 2019 revealed its investigation into his trip.He said he had a personal friendship with the Aga Khan, who was friends with his father Pierre. Barrett went on to say he had breaking news about ArriveCan. “RCMP Commissioner confirms that Trudeau’s ArriveScam is under investigation,” he said. “More to come.”.While ArriveCan was under investigation, Barrett had pointed out another red flag with it. “Dalian is another two-person firm paid millions to do no IT work on the ArriveCan app,” he said. “They’ve been exposed for using tax havens.”.Dalian was facing an RCMP investigation. He called for the corruption with ArriveCan to be investigated. MPs threatened to subpoena reluctant ArriveCan witnesses including past and present public safety and public works ministers and treasury board presidents on February 13. READ MORE: Trudeau Liberals to be subpoenaed on ArriveCan investigationThe House of Commons Government Operations Committee said the subpoenas would compel witnesses to testify before a committee. Committee subpoenas have the same weight as court orders when it comes to arrest enforcement, but the measure is seldom invoked.