RCMP facing $98 million in budget cuts per leaked memo

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is preparing to implement $98 million in annual savings as part of a government-wide effort to reduce spending, according to a leaked internal memo sent to staff.The leaked memo, signed by Deputy Commissioner Mike Duhem, states that the force has been assigned a reduced savings target of 2%, a smaller cut compared to many other federal departments. Still, the changes will require what Duhem described as “difficult decisions” that could affect the RCMP workforce..To meet the target, the RCMP has established a new Strategic Operations Office tasked with identifying efficiencies and potential areas for restructuring. Some current activities may be scaled back or discontinued, though leadership emphasized that health and safety of frontline members and the communities they serve will remain the top priority.Decisions on where the cuts will fall are expected to take shape in the coming weeks under the guidance of the Senior Executive Committee. Once finalized, the proposals will require approval from both the Public Safety Minister and the President of the Treasury Board before being reflected in the government’s 2026–2027 Main Estimates, which must be tabled by March 1, 2026..Until then, details of the cost-saving measures will remain limited due to cabinet confidence rules. The memo acknowledged the uncertainty may be stressful for staff and encouraged employees to make use of workplace mental health supports.Duhem concluded by saying leadership would continue to share updates and support members “as smoothly as possible” through the process.