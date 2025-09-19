Reaction to Bank of Canada rate cut and how it affects mortgage costs

The Bank of Canada cut its rate by .25% on Wednesday, taking it to 2.5%, and while the cut was widely expected by economists, the tone of the announcement caught the attention of Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO.

Porter told Canadian Mortgage Professional the bank’s language gave little indication of the possibility of additional cuts this year.

“I found the language to be incredibly careful,” said Porter. “There were no promises on that front. They kept mentioning their short-term focus and to me, that means they’re basically going to react to how the data and events unfold in the next six weeks. And the next meeting is only six weeks away, so that’s a pretty tight timeframe.”

Porter said he believes the bank will leave the rate unchanged in October, cutting in December, holding in January and lowering again in March.

“The bank certainly did nothing to quash the possibility of further cuts,” he said. “It’s just they didn’t exactly encourage them either.”

Porter said his caution comes from the bank not appearing to be comfortable with the outlook for inflation, which rose slightly to 1.9% in August.