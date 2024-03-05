Canadian

Rebel News files lawsuit against feds, RCMP over Menzies arrest

Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested by police after he tried to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland questions.
Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested by police after he tried to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland questions. Courtesy Rebel News/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Lawrence Greenspon
Lawsuit
Arrest
Rebel News
York Regional Police
Sarah Miller
David Menzies
Rule Of Law
Wrongful Arrest

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news