Canadian

Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs, largest in Canadian history

Lotto Max is offering a record $90-million jackpot for Friday's draw, marking the largest single lottery prize ever offered in Canadian history.
Lotto Max is offering a record $90-million jackpot for Friday's draw, marking the largest single lottery prize ever offered in Canadian history.ChatGBT
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