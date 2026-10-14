Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs, largest in Canadian history

CALGARY — Lotto Max is offering a record $90-million jackpot for Friday's draw, marking the largest single lottery prize ever offered in Canadian history.The jackpot reached the new maximum after no ticket matched all seven winning numbers in Tuesday's $85-million draw, allowing the prize to increase ahead of Friday.In addition to the $90-million grand prize, the draw will include 18 MAXMILLIONS prizes worth $1 million each and 90 MAXPLUS prizes worth $100,000 apiece, bringing the combined value of the advertised top prizes to $117 million.The record follows changes introduced to Lotto Max in April 2026, when the maximum jackpot increased from $80 million to $90 million. The changes also increased the cost of a ticket from $5 to $6, with players receiving four selections of seven numbers instead of the previous three..Although Tuesday's jackpot went unclaimed, several tickets across Ontario won secondary prizes.According to CityNews, two MAXMILLIONS tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Whitby and Hamilton, while tickets purchased in Toronto and Mississauga each received $500,000 from a shared MAXMILLIONS prize.Another 12 MAXPLUS tickets worth $100,000 each were sold across Ontario, along with two second-prize Lotto Max tickets valued at $81,541.10 apiece.The previous record for the largest Canadian lottery jackpot won was approximately $80.4 million, shared by two friends from London, Ontario, in December 2025.Friday's draw could establish a new record for the largest lottery jackpot won in Canada if a ticket matches all seven numbers..The previous record for the largest lottery payout in Canadian history was set by two longtime friends from London, Ontario, who shared more than $80.4 million following the December 30, 2025, Lotto Max draw.According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), Greg S. and Krys P. won the $80-million jackpot and an additional $403,285.40 through a combination play, bringing their total winnings to $80,403,285.40.The two men immigrated to Canada from Europe in the 1990s and met while attending an English as a Second Language class. They had been purchasing lottery tickets together for several years, typically when jackpots reached higher amounts.Their winning ticket was purchased at Happy Day's Mini Mart in London, with the pair officially claiming their prize in April 2026.Friday's $90-million draw could surpass their record by nearly $10 million if the jackpot is won..Despite the size of the prize, the odds of winning remain low.According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, the odds of winning the Lotto Max jackpot are approximately one in 33.4 million per $6 play, while the overall odds of winning any prize are approximately one in 5.8.In Alberta, Lotto Max tickets can be purchased through authorized lottery retailers, with sales closing at 8:30 p.m. Mountain Time on the day of the draw. Lotto Max draws are held every Tuesday and Friday.If Friday's grand prize goes unclaimed, the jackpot will remain capped at $90 million, with additional prizes available through subsequent MAXMILLIONS and MAXPLUS draws.