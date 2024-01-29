Regina high school changes 'girls' and 'boys' changerooms to 'A' and 'B'

St. Pius X Catholic School in Regina, SK, has labelled its gendered changerooms with letters to be more inclusive. “In an effort to avoid the transphobic words ‘girls’ and ‘boys,’ the changerooms at St. Pius X Catholic School are now labelled ‘A’ and B,’” tweeted former Ontario high school teacher Chanel Pfahl. Pfahl included a photo of the changerooms' doors, with 'A' above one and 'B' above the other. .Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group Business Analytics and Segmentation Lead Zachary Tisdale joked about coming up with new names for boys and girls. “Alphas and Betas?” said Tisdale. .Arbonne Canada consultant Blaine Badiuk asked how boys and girls is transphobic. “As a trans woman, I find it transphobic they removed those labels and replaced them with A and B,” said Badiuk..This comes after Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville made it clear in September he is against gender-neutral washrooms in schools. READ MORE: Quebec education minister says schools will not implement gender-neutral washrooms“We don't think it's a good idea,” said Drainville. “The school needs to get its act together.”Regina Catholic Schools could not be reached for comment in time for publication.