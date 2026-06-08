Canadian

Rempel Garner criticizes government’s plan to launch foreign worker ad campaign

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner
Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel GarnerScreenshot:CPAC
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Immigration
Michelle Rempel Garner
Rempel Garner
Michelle Rempel
Temporary Foreign Worker
Canpoli
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Western Standard
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