Rempel Garner criticizes government’s plan to launch foreign worker ad campaign

OTTAWA — Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner is criticizing federal immigration officials after testimony revealed the government is preparing an international advertising campaign aimed at attracting more foreign workers to Canada.Appearing before the committee, Alexis Graham, acting assistant deputy minister for economic programs at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, said officials are preparing a promotional campaign targeting prospective workers abroad.“We’re also preparing to launch a targeted advertising campaign internationally so that people are aware of what’s available in Canada,” Graham told MPs.She said the campaign would promote opportunities in Canada and help connect prospective workers with employers.“There can be those closer links to the great life here, the opportunities here and links into employers as well,” Graham said..The comments drew a sharp response from Rempel Garner, who argued the initiative is poorly timed given Canada’s economic conditions.“Federal immigration officials just said the Liberals are planning a new taxpayer funded international advertising campaign to bring more foreign nationals to Canada to work,” Rempel Garner wrote on X.“They’re doing this in the middle of a youth jobs crisis and a recession.”The criticism comes as Canada faces elevated youth unemployment and recent economic data showing the country entered a technical recession after two consecutive quarters of declining real GDP.