Canadian

Rempel Garner demands Carney fire immigration, justice ministers

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Centre–North) has warned that Canada could face a sharp increase in illegal border crossings by Haitian nationals as a US immigration protection program is set to expire next month.
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Centre–North) has warned that Canada could face a sharp increase in illegal border crossings by Haitian nationals as a US immigration protection program is set to expire next month.CPAC screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Immigration
Sean Fraser
Justice
Canpoli
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner
Justice Minister Sean Fraser
Lena Diab
Immigration Minister Lena Diab
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news