Canadian

Rempel Garner says welfare ruling for man in Canada illegally should ‘offend anyone’ who values fairness

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Centre–North) has warned that Canada could face a sharp increase in illegal border crossings by Haitian nationals as a US immigration protection program is set to expire next month.
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Centre–North) has warned that Canada could face a sharp increase in illegal border crossings by Haitian nationals as a US immigration protection program is set to expire next month.CPAC screenshot
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Ontario
Immigration
Quebec
Justice System
Michelle Rempel Garner
Illegal Migrants
Notwithstanding Clause
Immigration Canada
Canpoli
illegal immigrant
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