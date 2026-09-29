Rents in cities most-affected by tariffs are declining

CALGARY — Average rents in Canada fell 4.8% to $2,035 in August compared to August 2025, the 23rd consecutive month of declines, according to a report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation, which added tariff-exposed cities had the largest drops in rents.

“Canada's trade conflict with the United States is widening a split in the national rental market, with communities most exposed to US tariffs recording steeper rent declines than their counterparts, said the report.

“Prices are now 7% below 2024 levels and at their lowest point since 2022.”

Gathering data from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the report identified ten cities in the country that are most vulnerable to the tariffs through their auto, steel, aluminum, energy, and lumber sectors.

Those cities are Calgary, Windsor, Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Brantford, Guelph, Hamilton, Trois-Rivières, Lethbridge, Thunder Bay, and Oshawa.

Oshawa had the deepest rent decline in Canada, at 10.8% year-over-year.

Windsor, even with its significant automotive economy, had a much more modest drop of 2.4%, which the report attributes to a smaller rental supply base.

The ten least-exposed cities, Vancouver, St. John’s, Saskatoon, Halifax, Victoria, Regina, Winnipeg, Nanaimo, Kamloops, and Greater Sudbury, had steadier conditions.

"While there has already been an observable correlation between rents and tariff exposure, with rents in the 10 most tariff-exposed CMAs falling faster than the 10 least-exposed, as of August 2026, local market effects have remained the dominant factor," said the report.