REPORT: Canadian home sales and new listings increase in August

Home sales across Canada strengthened slightly in August, showing a 1.1% increase from sales in July, according to the monthly report from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

The performance was also the best month of August since 2021 and the fifth consecutive month of sales increases, which are 12.5% above sales levels in March.

In recent months, sales gains were led overwhelmingly by the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), however GTA sales decreased in August, but were offset by higher sales in Montreal, Greater Vancouver and Ottawa, said Shaun Cathcart, CREA’s senior economist.

“Activity has continued to gradually pick up steam over the last five months, but the experience from a year ago suggests that trend could accelerate this fall,” said Cathcart. “Part of what drives sales at different points in the year is the availability of a lot of fresh property listings for buyers to buy.”

“For the fall market, that always happens right at the beginning of September, and this year was no exception. If last year is any kind of guide, then there is the potential that sales could really pick up in the next month or so depending on how many buyers are drawn off the sidelines, particularly if we see a rate cut by the Bank of Canada on September 17.”