Report finds Canadians do not trust fed fact checkers

In-house research conducted by the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) found Canadians believe they can spot fake news without help from federal fact checkers, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Everyone said they regularly see examples of disinformation online and felt it has escalated considerably in the last few years,” said CSE in a report. “Some spoke of social media as a place where they most often find disinformation.”When it comes to fake news, CSE determined most participants “feel confident they can tell the difference between real and false information you see on the internet — at least most of the time.”“A number of participants expressed reservations about the government presenting itself as an ‘authority’ on disinformation,” it said. “These participants perceived the Government of Canada would be declaring what is true or not.”The report echoed 2023 research conducted by the Privy Council indicating internet users did not trust cabinet to regulate legal content. “Participants stressed the role of individual responsibility,” said the Privy Council. While many people believed harmful online content represented a serious threat, the Privy Council said few “felt it to be a major issue at present.” It added several people felt they were able to avoid harmful content by blocking it or not using platforms it was present on. “While a few felt actions should be taken to limit the reach or prohibit harmful online content, several were concerned these efforts might have the unintended consequence of impeding what they viewed as the rights of individuals to freely express themselves online,” it said. Canadians said they were confident people and social media platforms could filter out hateful content without cabinet’s help. “Participants were asked if they were concerned about the spread of misinformation and disinformation,” it said. “Though all participants reported feeling some degree of concern, some also expressed reservations about the potential for censorship in any attempt by the federal government to prevent the proliferation of false information online.”The Senate approved Bill C-11 by a vote of 52 to 16 to allow the Canadian government to regulate the internet in April. READ MORE: Federal gov’t bill to regulate internet passesBill C-11 introduced the first-ever federal rules regulating legal internet content in Canada.“I am excited,” said former heritage minister Pablo Rodriguez. Findings were based on questionnaires with eight focus groups. The Canadian government paid Ekos Research Associates $45,192 for the report.