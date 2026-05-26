Reports say Guilbeault considering caucus exit over pipeline deal

OTTAWA — Steven Guilbeault is considering resigning from the Liberal caucus following escalating tensions with Prime Minister Mark Carney over the federal government’s new energy agreement with Alberta.Earlier Tuesday, CTV News reported Guilbeault could leave caucus as soon as this week amid frustration over pipeline negotiations, industrial carbon pricing concessions and the government’s broader shift toward energy development. The report comes only hours after the federal government signed a new memorandum of understanding with Alberta committing to cooperation on major infrastructure and energy projects, including the possibility of a new oil pipeline to British Columbia’s northwest coast.Guilbeault, who resigned from cabinet in November 2025 after being removed from the environment portfolio under Carney, has increasingly emerged as one of the most vocal Liberal critics of the government’s evolving climate agenda. A potential departure from caucus would mark the most significant internal Liberal split yet over Carney’s efforts to balance climate policy with energy expansion and easing tensions with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith amid rising separatist sentiment in the province.