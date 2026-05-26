Canadian

Reports say Guilbeault considering caucus exit over pipeline deal

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault speaks to reporters in Dubai on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 before leaving COP28.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault speaks to reporters in Dubai on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 before leaving COP28.Courtesy Kyle Bakx/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Steven Guilbeault
Pipeline
Guilbeault
Canpoli
Enviroment
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news