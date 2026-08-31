Republican congressman says Alberta should become America’s 51st state

OTTAWA — A Republican congressman from Maryland says Alberta should become the 51st American state if it leaves Canada, pointing to the province’s enormous oil reserves and frustration with Ottawa.“The fact of the matter is Alberta is talking about seceding from Canada,” Rep. Andy Harris said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax. “We should make it the 51st state. Tremendous oil reserves there.”.Harris made the remarks after being asked whether Prime Minister Mark Carney was using his conflict with President Donald Trump to advance the Liberal government’s agenda.“The socialism doesn’t work in Western Canada,” Harris said. “A lot of those provinces don’t want to be associated with Ottawa, and the president’s taking advantage of it.”Harris represents Maryland’s First Congressional District and chairs the conservative House Freedom Caucus.He did not explain how Alberta could become a state or suggest that any formal proposal was being considered by Congress or the Trump administration..Alberta voters will be asked about the province’s future in Canada during a provincewide referendum on October 19.The non-binding question will ask Albertans to choose between remaining a Canadian province and directing the provincial government to begin the legal process required to hold a future binding referendum on independence.A separate citizen initiative seeking a direct vote on Alberta becoming an independent country collected 279,337 valid signatures, according to Elections Alberta.Its proposed question asked whether Alberta should “cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state.”The next steps for that initiative remain before the courts.Neither question proposes Alberta joining the United States.Premier Danielle Smith has said she will vote for Alberta to remain in Canada while seeking greater provincial sovereignty within Confederation.Harris’s remarks follow similar comments from other American Republicans who have expressed support for Alberta’s independence movement or suggested the province could eventually join the United States.Trump has repeatedly referred to Canada as a potential 51st state during disputes over tariffs, defence and border security.