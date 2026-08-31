Canadian

Republican congressman says Alberta should become America’s 51st state

Rep. Andy Harris (right) with President Trump in the Oval Office
Rep. Andy Harris (right) with President Trump in the Oval OfficeRep. Andy Harris
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Maryland
Alberta Independence
Alberta 51
51st American State
Canpoli
Republican
andy harris
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Western Standard
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