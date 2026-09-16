Resolution to impeach Trump fails with Democrats' help

US President Donald Trump escaped a third impeachment on Tuesday when a majority of Democrats voted in league with Republicans to table a resolution from Democrat Representative Al Green, of Texas. Green forced the impeachment vote over federal immigration officials' killing of two US citizens earlier this year, reports FOX News, adding, "The move fractured House Democrats, whose leaders have largely avoided placing an emphasis on trying to oust the president as they work to take back Congress in the November midterms." The mid-term elections in the US are on Nov. 3. Minority Leader of the US House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, and other senior Democratic leaders voted 'present,' avoiding taking a direct stand on Green's impeachment resolution, reports FOX News. In a statement, Jeffries said, "impeachment traditionally requires a comprehensive investigative process, the collection and review of thousands of documents, an exacting scrutiny of the facts, the examination of dozens of key witnesses, congressional hearings, sustained public organizing and the marshaling of the forces of democracy to build a broad national consensus." .Jefferies intimated the Democrats were between a rock and a hard place, having to decide between appeasing their anti-Trump base and appealing to moderate and independent voters by showing them they were focused on tackling Americans' everyday issues such as the high cost of living rather than political revenge, reports FOX News, adding the House voted to table the measure, a maneuver to get rid of it while avoiding voting on the impeachment resolution itself. The vote was 232-147 in favour of tabling, with 18 Democrats joining Republicans and 47 representatives voting “present.” Prior to the vote, Senior House Democrats also issued a statement, "None of that serious work has been done, with the Republican majority focused solely on rubber-stamping Donald Trump’s extreme agenda. Accordingly, we will again vote 'present' on the motion to table the impeachment resolution as we continue our fight to make life more affordable for everyday Americans, while committing to holding the crooks accountable using every tool available to us beginning on day one." Green told reporters before the vote, "They will acknowledge that what the president is doing is impeachable, but they would have us wait. Well, the Constitution doesn't have a wait clause in it. I believe that there are some Republicans and Democrats who are considering voting to protect the president." ."If they're not considering protecting him, that will be the effect of what they will do when they vote to either table or they vote to send this to a committee for further investigation." It wasn't Green's first attempt to impeach Trump, nor the first time Democrats scuttled his effort. In June 2025, 128 Democrats joined Republicans in voting to table the Texas progressive's resolution. "Impeachment, while supported by many liberals, also risks distracting from the broader economic message, which has a better chance of resonating with moderate and independent voters (in the mid-terms) who might want a check on Trump, but don’t support ousting him altogether," reports The Hill. "Some Democrats are also worried that impeaching Trump would only animate the president’s supporters to get to the polls, making it tougher for Democrats to flip the House in the midterms.