Robert Fife admits Ottawa media biased against Conservatives, blasts CBC for shielding Liberal MPs

OTTAWA — Veteran political journalist Robert Fife has acknowledged that Conservatives face an unfair media bias in Ottawa, describing the problem as longstanding.Fife made the admission during an interview with independent podcast host Aaron Pete on Nuanced.“You may be right in the sense that there is an unfair bias against the Conservatives in Ottawa,” Fife said. “I think that’s probably true, and it’s always been the case, generally speaking.”The former Globe and Mail Ottawa bureau chief did not identify specific journalists or news organizations responsible for the broader bias..He later singled out CBC News while discussing its handling of a letter reportedly signed by Liberal MPs who were unhappy with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s direction on pipelines and environmental policy.CBC News reported in May that 14 Liberal MPs had signed the letter but asked that their identities not be made public.Pete asked Fife whether the public broadcaster should have granted anonymity to elected officials seeking to criticize their own leader.“I just shook my head,” Fife said. “That’s not right.”“Why would you allow them, if they’ve signed a letter, why would you allow them the anonymity?” he asked.Fife said he would have refused to publish the story without identifying the MPs.“If they don’t have the balls to put their names out publicly, then I wouldn’t have written a story,” he said.“I would have gotten ahold of the story, the letter somehow, and I would have said who the MPs were.”Fife called the unnamed MPs “total cowards” and accused them of using the public broadcaster to circulate their criticism without accepting political responsibility for it.“They don’t like what Carney’s doing, and they write a letter, and then they get the CBC to play along with it, but they don’t have the courage to put their names to it,” he said.“I just think that’s wrong.”Fife said elected officials should face a higher standard when seeking anonymity because they were chosen by voters to take public positions.“They are elected officials, for heaven’s sake,” he said.He also said The Globe and Mail would not have published the story under the same conditions.“I know for sure David Walmsley, the editor-in-chief of The Globe and Mail, would not have published that article without us naming who these people were,” Fife said.The Liberal MPs reportedly argued that their decision to approach Carney privately was intended to be constructive and respectful.Their identities have not been publicly disclosed.The criticism comes as the taxpayer-funded broadcaster continues to face scrutiny over perceptions of political bias and its use of anonymous sources.The federal government’s 2026–27 Main Estimates allocate approximately $1.38 billion in parliamentary appropriations to CBC/Radio-Canada, including operating, working-capital and capital funding.