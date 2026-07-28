Rogers and Amazon Prime Video announce 12-Year NHL broadcasting agreement

CALGARY — Rogers Communications and Amazon Prime Video have reached a new 12-year agreement that will make Prime Video the exclusive Canadian home for a package of NHL games beginning with the 2026-27 season.Under the deal, Prime Video will carry "Wednesday Night Hockey,' featuring national regular-season NHL games available to Canadian subscribers. The package will include at least 26 games each season, with broadcasts available in both English and French.The agreement also gives Prime Video exclusive rights to select Stanley Cup playoff games, including two first-round series and one second-round series each year.According to Rogers, the deal is part of Rogers’ broader NHL media rights agreement with the league. Rogers secured a 12-year deal extending through the 2037-38 season, allowing the company to distribute portions of its NHL package across different platforms..The company added that the partnership will provide fans with more ways to access hockey, while also taking advantage of Prime Video’s streaming technology and digital features.In June, Sportsnet and CBC announced that their 12-year partnership had ended and that CBC would no longer carry NHL broadcasts beginning with the 2026-27 season. The decision ended the public broadcaster’s nearly 75-year run of airing “Hockey Night in Canada."The Rogers-Prime Video agreement marks another major change in the way Canadians will access NHL games in the years ahead.