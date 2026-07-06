Rogers to acquire full ownership of MLSE

OTTAWA — Rogers Communications announced Monday it has signed an agreement to purchase the remaining 25% ownership stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment from Kilmer Sports Inc. for $4.35 billion, giving the company full ownership of MLSE.The transaction, which remains subject to league approvals, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.“This is a defining moment for Rogers,” said president and CEO Tony Staffieri.“Our full ownership of MLSE brings together Canada’s premier communications company with Canada’s premier sports and entertainment organization.”“It gives us even more opportunity to invest in championship-calibre teams, create unique experiences for customers and fans, and unlock long-term value for shareholders.”Rogers said it will continue investing in its sports portfolio, which includes the Toronto Blue Jays, Rogers Centre and Sportsnet, while using its expanded ownership of MLSE to improve the fan experience.“We will create more opportunities for fans to connect with the teams they love, and we will invest to deliver unique and compelling rewards for our customers,” Staffieri said..The company said those plans include expanding affordable ticket options, ticket giveaways and exclusive fan experiences.Executive chair Edward Rogers said winning remains the organization’s priority.“Sports is a great unifier, it rallies us and brings us together in a truly unique way,” he said.“Winning is everything for fans and we’re committed to investing to bring championships to Canada as a proud owner and long-term steward of these beloved teams.”Edward Rogers also thanked outgoing owner Larry Tanenbaum.“We want to recognize Larry Tanenbaum for his contributions to MLSE and to sports in Toronto,” he said. “For decades, Larry has helped shape MLSE and we thank him for his partnership and his lasting impact.”Rogers said it intends to finance the acquisition through its existing liquidity and continues to plan the sale of a minority stake in its combined sports, media and entertainment assets over the next year.