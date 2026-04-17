Royal LePage: A slow spring for major housing markets

There’s no spring in the steps of Canadian home buyers during what is normally the busiest home buying season of the year, according to the Royal LePage House Price Survey and Market Forecast released on Thursday.

"In a typical spring, Canada's housing market would already be gaining momentum, but persistently low consumer confidence remains a drag on activity, especially in our most expensive markets," said Phil Soper, president and CEO, Royal LePage.

"That hesitation is being driven by uncertainty beyond our borders. The inflationary impact of America's war with Iran is pushing energy prices higher, with ripple effects across the broader economy, while ongoing trade negotiations ahead of the CUSMA review are adding to concerns about economic stability and job security. For many Canadians, the headlines are hard to ignore."

First-time buyers are hesitant to enter the market, said Soper.

"First-time buyers are the engine of the housing market, and when they pause, it ripples through every segment,” he said, adding "National trends may dominate the headlines, but regional realities define market conditions on the ground.

Here’s how the top four English speaking cities performed in the first quarter this year.