Rubio says Trump invited Putin to attend G20 in Miami

OTTAWA — US President Donald Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit of world leaders in Miami in December, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “In order to solve problems, you have to meet with the people you disagree with or the people that you might have some issues with,” Rubio told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. “So we’ve invited President Putin to the G20,” he added. “We think it’s an opportunity for him to engage not just with the president but with other world leaders, we hope that’s an invitation he’ll accept,” Rubio said. This would be only the second time Putin has visited the United States in over a decade with the most recent Russia-United States summit in Alaska in August, 2025 .Rubio announced the invitation after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN gathering.The Kremlin had not publicly responded to the invitation as of Wednesday afternoon.The summit is scheduled for December 14 and 15 at Trump National Doral, the president’s golf resort in Miami.Russia remains a member of the G20, but Putin has not attended the annual leaders’ summit in person since 2019. He participated virtually in one session of the 2023 gathering.Putin’s attendance would also mark his return to a major summit involving Western leaders since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.