Senior Iranian regime official deported from Canada

A former senior Iranian government official has been deported from Canada after losing a Federal Court challenge, becoming only the second regime official removed under a policy introduced almost four years ago.The Canada Border Services Agency confirmed the removal of Syed Salman Samani, Iran's former deputy interior minister and government spokesperson, according to Global News, which first reported the deportation Tuesday."As a matter of public interest, the CBSA can confirm that it has removed Syed Salman Samani from Canada," the agency told Global News.Samani arrived in Canada in 2022 after spending more than a decade working in Iran's government. According to documents, the CBSA described him as a "career politician" who served the Islamic Republic between 2007 and 2021."The subject demonstrated his commitment and loyalty to the regime throughout his career," the CBSA wrote, according to the report.The Immigration and Refugee Board ordered Samani deported in 2024. He challenged the decision in Federal Court, but Justice Sébastien Grammond rejected his case..Samani acknowledged during questioning by the CBSA that he "had significant power and influence over government decisions."The Interior Ministry where Samani served also oversaw Iranian police forces responsible for widespread killings and other human rights abuses, Grammond wrote.Samani served as an official government spokesperson during Iran's 2019 "Bloody November" crackdown, when security forces killed protesters across the country.The court found Samani "publicly defended the ministry's conduct" during the crackdown and "publicly threatened politicians who were questioning that conduct."Samani maintained he had done nothing wrong and argued he eventually turned against the regime because of its killing of protesters. He also said he feared he could be harmed if returned to Iran.Grammond rejected his challenge, finding Canada's interest in expelling "those responsible for systematic human rights violations" outweighed the risk Samani claimed he would face upon returning to Iran.Former Toronto MP and current Macdonald-Laurier Institute senior fellow Kevin Vuong said the deportation should only be the beginning."2 deported, (at least) 698 more to go," Vuong said Tuesday."Not only is it in Canada's interests in expelling 'those responsible for systematic human rights violations', it's also for the safety of Canadians.""Canada must not and cannot be a safe haven for the #IRGC," he added.Samani's removal comes amid continued scrutiny over the presence of Iranian regime officials and operatives in Canada.Ottawa declared senior officials of the Iranian government inadmissible in November 2022 under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. TThe measure was later expanded to cover senior officials who served the regime dating back to June 2003.Samani is only the second person deported under the measure.Conservatives have repeatedly pressed the Liberal government to move faster against Iranian regime officials living in Canada.In March, Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner called for Ottawa to "urgently enforce deportation orders for non-citizen regime officials" and tighten immigration laws targeting people involved in regime-linked businesses, propaganda and human rights abuses.Canada designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity in 2024 following years of pressure from Conservatives and members of Canada's Iranian community.Conservatives have more recently pushed the Carney government to target groups allied with the IRGC.Earlier this month, the party called on Ottawa to immediately designate Kata'ib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code, pointing to allegations contained in a U.S. FBI court filing linking the group to shootings and plots in Canada and the United States.