Seven more beluga whales leave Ontario's Marineland as relocation plan continues

CALGARY — The relocation of Marineland’s remaining beluga whales has entered its next phase, with seven more beluga whales being moved to the United States.Marineland said Monday it has begun the second stage of its whale relocation plan, transporting seven female belugas — Xena, Gemini, Skyla, Meeka, Eve, Neva and Calypso — to SeaWorld’s San Antonio facility in Texas.The move comes weeks after the first group of six belugas was transferred to accredited facilities in the United States, including Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and SeaWorld San Antonio.In a statement to Barrie 360, Marineland called the relocation "a major milestone in a complex process that has been months in the making.""Today marks a major milestone in a complex process that has been months in the making." The company said in their statement."Every step has been carefully coordinated with veterinary experts, transport specialists and our partner institutions to prioritize the health and well-being of each animal.".The company said the transfers were carefully coordinated with veterinary experts, transport specialists and the receiving institutions, adding that each step was designed to prioritize the health and well-being of the animals throughout the journey.One of Marineland’s advisers described the relocation effort as an “unprecedented” operation involving custom-built transport slings, dozens of personnel and ongoing international collaboration.Under the agreement, 28 belugas will be transferred to accredited aquariums in the United States, while two additional belugas will be relocated to Oceanogràfic in Valencia, Spain. The four dolphins will also be moved to facilities in the United States.The first whale to leave Marineland was Sierra, who was relocated on June 20. The first larger group of six belugas followed on July 20..Marineland closed to the public following the 2024 season after years of declining attendance, mounting financial pressures and ongoing legal and regulatory challenges. The park, which opened in 1961, had long been home to one of the world's largest populations of captive beluga whales.Following the closure, the company continued caring for dozens of marine mammals while searching for permanent homes for the animals. As costs mounted, Marineland warned governments that without a viable relocation plan and financial support, its ability to continue caring for the whales could eventually be jeopardized.Earlier this year, reports emerged that the company had sought financial assistance from the federal government while officials worked to secure permits necessary to move the animals to accredited facilities.Before the current relocation plan was approved, Marineland had pursued a proposal to export a number of its belugas to Hainan Ocean Paradise, a marine park in China. It was ultimately rejected by the federal government after Environment and Climate Change Canada determined it did not meet the requirements necessary to issue export permits under Canadian law.The rejection forced Marineland and government officials back to the negotiating table to develop an alternative plan involving accredited zoological institutions in North America and Europe..Each whale is undergoing extensive veterinary assessments before transport, with specialized animal-care teams accompanying them throughout the journey. Officials say the animals will be introduced gradually to their new environments under close veterinary supervision.The move also highlights the long-term consequences of Canada's changing approach to keeping whales and dolphins in captivity.The Parliament's 2019 Ending the Captivity of Whales and Dolphins Act (Bill S-203) effectively prohibited the breeding and acquisition of cetaceans for entertainment purposes, while allowing facilities to continue caring for animals already in their possession.The latest move brings Marineland closer to completing its relocation plan, with further transfers expected to continue in stages until all remaining approved animals have been moved to their new facilities.