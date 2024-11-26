Sex slayer Bernardo denied parole after victims’ families plead against his release

Canadian sex slayer Paul Bernardo was denied parole for a third time following a hearing by the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) that heard testimony from the victims' families, reported the Canadian Press (CP) on Tuesday.It was thought previously the families would not be able to speak at the hearing, sparking a national uproar. PBC said that while Bernardo made some person headway during his imprisonment, there was still concern about his potential to relapse into sexual deviance fuelled by his narcissistic personality disorder, given the "extremely violent" nature of his crimes, wrote CP. "Bernardo, who is designated a dangerous offender, is serving an indeterminate life sentence for the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of 15–year–old Kristen French and 14–year–old Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ont.," wrote CP."The 60–year–old told the board he was primarily seeking day parole at a halfway house, or at a minimum, escorted absences from prison so that he can attend a community program for sex offenders."Bernardo, born in 1964, also known as Paul Teale, is a Canadian rapist and murderer. With his former spouse Karla Homolka, he is one of the "Ken and Barbie Killers."Bernardo originally committed a series of rapes in Scarborough, Ontario between 1987 and 1990, before committing three murders with Homolka, among the victims was Karla's younger sister, Tammy Homolka.After his arrest and conviction, Bernardo was sentenced to life and declared a dangerous offender.