Canadian

She's looked at life from both sides now; Canada's Joni Mitchell takes out US citizenship

Mitchell has strong roots in Alberta and particularly Calgary
Canada's Joni Mitchell after taking out US citizenship
Canada's Joni Mitchell after taking out US citizenshipJoni Mitchell
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Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell hit sings
Joni Mitchell takes US citizenship
Alberta College of Art
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