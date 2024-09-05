Singh says he is ready for next election when it comes

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says he is ready to fight for a better Canada in the next election. When the next election comes, Singh said he is running to become the next prime minister. “Because friends, in the next federal election, Canadians will get to choose between [Pierre] Poilievre’s Conservative cuts or the hopeful future New Democrats can bring,” said Singh at a Thursday press conference, the day after he ended the NDP/Liberal confidence deal. “The future Poilievre wants is mean and small, but Canadians are not.” He said he has heard from many Canadians life has become too exhausting and expensive. However, he said it does not have to be this way. Right now, he pointed out it is OK to have hope. This hope is about Canada’s middle class thriving together. Like many Canadians, he said he has been told it cannot be done. Cynics have said Canada has never had an NDP government and will never happen. He predicted cynics will attack the NDP for taking on powerful people and large corporations. While Canada is not in an election, he said the attacks “have already started by self-serving politicians like Pierre Poilievre, who won’t do anything for someone else unless he benefits.” However, he said Canadians are not selfish or cynical. This is because they believe in lifting each other up rather than tearing down. He pointed out the NDP will not let cynics tell it that it cannot be done. If Canadians are together, he said no challenge is impossible. Singh concluded by saying large corporations and wealthy CEOs have had their government. He said now is the people’s time. Singh followed up by saying the NDP will examine any non-confidence motions before it decides on supporting them. “We’re not going to presuppose the outcome of that,” he said. “But I have torn up, ripped up the agreement with Justin Trudeau, and I know that means an election has now become more likely.” When that election comes, he said the choice will between the Conservatives and its plan to tear down the healthcare system or the NDP and it wanting to fix it. Singh confirmed on Wednesday he had torn up the NDP’s supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals. READ MORE: UPDATED: Jagmeet and Justin split up, end confidence agreement“Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed,” he said. “The Liberals have let people down.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.