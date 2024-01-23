Singh says Poilievre will make it impossible for people to afford rent

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be like the Ontario Progressive Conservatives by removing rent control for new developments. “The result: $2,600+/month for a one-bedroom,” tweeted Singh. “Pierre Poilievre will do the same for his top donors.”.Whether people are students or seniors, Singh said they should not struggle to afford rent. Like Ontario Premier Doug Ford, he alleged Poilievre “will use federal power and resources to favour the rich real estate executives that are his top donors.”Shane Homes CEO and President Shane Wenzel said rent controls “have nothing to do with Pierre and the Conservative Party.”“That is under provincial authority,” said Wenzel. “Be better, Jags; Canadians expect it.”.Twitter parody account Jagmeet Singh’s Hypocrisy acknowledged Singh signed onto a government that introduced red tape to halt housing development.“The Ontario Conservatives removed the gatekeepers, which allowed developers to to invest in building houses again,” said Singh’s Hypocrisy. “Through my mismanagement of a govt you didn't want, prices went up.”.The average rent for all property types in Canada was $2,117 per month in August, reaching a record high, according to a September report conducted by Rentals.ca. READ MORE: Report finds average rent in Canada reaches highest point everRentals.ca said average asking rents in Canada increased 1.8% monthly and 9.6% annually. While the annual rate of inflation for asking rents was lower than the 12% increase from one year ago, it said it represented a four-month high. The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom residence in Canada was $1,879 — an increase of 1.3% from July and 8.9% from the same month in 2022.