Canadian

Single-family homes disappearing in major markets; condo model could be next

A three storey townhome project next to a single family home
A three storey townhome project next to a single family homeCFTG
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Cmhc
Aled ab Iorwerth
Canada Mortage and Housing Corporation
housing supply in Canada
housing affordabiity in Canada
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Western Standard
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