Canadian

Six more beluga whales leave Ontario’s Marineland, with 11 still awaiting relocation

The first six of 30 belugas from Marineland of Canada have safely arrived in the US
The first six of 30 belugas from Marineland of Canada have safely arrived in the USInstagram screenshot
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Environment And Climate Change Canada
Marineland
Shedd Aquarium
Beluga whales
Bill S-203
Marineland beluga relocation
Georgia Aquarium
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Western Standard
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