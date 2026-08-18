Six more beluga whales leave Ontario’s Marineland, with 11 still awaiting relocation

CALGARY — Six more beluga whales have left the shuttered Marineland facility in Niagara Falls, bringing the total number of belugas relocated from the park to 19 and leaving 11 still at the property.The latest transfer was completed on Friday, with Zephyr and Balor transported to Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, while Caspian, Pikachu, Secord and Rain were sent to Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.The six whales are the latest to be moved as part of a larger effort to relocate all 30 of Marineland's belugas to other accredited facilities.With the latest transfer complete, attention is now turning to the 11 belugas that remain at Marineland..Marineland's remaining belugas are expected to be moved as the final stages of the relocation plan proceed.The operation involves several aquariums and marine facilities in the United States, as well as Oceanogràfic València in Spain. The participating facilities include Georgia Aquarium, Shedd Aquarium and SeaWorld locations in San Antonio and San Diego.Oceanogràfic València has confirmed that it is preparing to receive two of the belugas from Marineland.The exact destinations and timing for all 11 remaining whales have not been publicly detailed, although Marineland has previously indicated that it hopes to complete the transfers by the end of August.The first six belugas were moved from Marineland in July. Four were transported to Shedd Aquarium, while two went to SeaWorld San Antonio.A second group of seven female belugas was transferred in earlier this month. Xena, Gemini, Skyla, Meeka, Eve, Neva and Calypso were moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.The six whales transferred most recently bring the total to 19 out of 30..Marineland closed to the public following the 2024 season after years of declining attendance, mounting financial pressures and ongoing legal and regulatory challenges. The park, which opened in 1961, had long been home to one of the world's largest populations of captive beluga whales.Following the closure, the company continued caring for dozens of marine mammals while searching for permanent homes for the animals. As costs mounted, Marineland warned governments that without a viable relocation plan and financial support, its ability to continue caring for the whales could eventually be jeopardized.Earlier this year, reports emerged that the company had sought financial assistance from the federal government while officials worked to secure permits necessary to move the animals to accredited facilities.Before the current relocation plan was approved, Marineland had pursued a proposal to export a number of its belugas to Hainan Ocean Paradise, a marine park in China. It was ultimately rejected by the federal government after Environment and Climate Change Canada determined it did not meet the requirements necessary to issue export permits under Canadian law.The rejection forced Marineland and government officials back to the negotiating table to develop an alternative plan involving accredited zoological institutions in North America and Europe..Each whale is undergoing extensive veterinary assessments before transport, with specialized animal-care teams accompanying them throughout the journey. Officials say the animals will be introduced gradually to their new environments under close veterinary supervision.The move also highlights the long-term consequences of Canada's changing approach to keeping whales and dolphins in captivity.The Parliament's 2019 Ending the Captivity of Whales and Dolphins Act (Bill S-203) effectively prohibited the breeding and acquisition of cetaceans for entertainment purposes, while allowing facilities to continue caring for animals already in their possession.The relocation plan is expected to continue through the end of August, with Oceanogràfic València preparing to receive animals.