Sixth Marineland beluga dies after relocation, first from San Diego aquarium

CALGARY — A sixth beluga whale relocated from Canada's now-closed Marineland has died, this time at SeaWorld San Diego, less than two months after arriving at the California facility.Cyprus, a nine-year-old male beluga, died Sunday after experiencing a sudden decline in health. His death marks the first among three belugas transferred from Marineland to SeaWorld San Diego in August.According to SeaWorld, Cyprus stopped eating on Friday, prompting veterinarians and animal care staff to conduct a medical examination. An ultrasound revealed that his intestinal tract was not functioning normally, suggesting a potentially life-threatening condition. Veterinarians provided emergency medical treatment throughout the night, but Cyprus ultimately died.SeaWorld described the death as unexpected, noting that Cyprus had appeared to be adjusting well to his new environment since arriving on August 22.The aquarium said he had been eating regularly, interacting with trainers and animal care staff, and socializing with two other relocated belugas, Xavier and Jasper.However, SeaWorld acknowledged that belugas could conceal signs of illness, making underlying medical conditions difficult to identify until their health deteriorates..Cyprus's death adds to a growing number of fatalities involving belugas transferred from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario, earlier this year.The former marine park relocated 30 belugas and four dolphins to facilities across the United States and Spain after announcing it could no longer financially support the animals remaining in its care.Four belugas relocated from Marineland have died at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium since August. Peekachu, 23, was the first to die on August 25, followed by Rain, 20, on September 2. Osiris, 26, died on September 21, while Caspian, 27, became the fourth fatality at the facility on October 7.Another beluga, Jelly Bean, died September 18 at Oceanogràfic Valencia in Spain, bringing the total number of deaths among the relocated belugas to six following Cyprus's death.A dolphin named Echo also died at the Spanish facility after being transferred from Marineland.The deaths have drawn increased attention to the health of the relocated animals and the challenges associated with moving marine mammals between facilities..Earlier this month, Shedd Aquarium released additional findings concerning the deaths of several belugas transferred from Marineland.According to the aquarium, necropsies conducted on Peekachu and Rain revealed significant, longstanding inflammation affecting their digestive systems.Rain was found to have suffered from severe chronic intestinal inflammation, along with liver damage and evidence of previous respiratory illness.Peekachu's examination identified longstanding intestinal disease, high blood pressure and lung scarring consistent with an earlier injury or resolved pneumonia.External pathology experts concluded that underlying medical conditions may have made both whales more vulnerable to cardiovascular stress, although the examinations did not establish exactly what triggered their deaths.Preliminary findings involving Osiris also identified chronic liver disease, while Caspian experienced declining food intake and abnormalities in her blood chemistry before her death.Shedd Aquarium has acknowledged that the demands of transportation and adjustment to new environments may place additional stress on animals with existing health conditions..SeaWorld San Diego says the two other recently relocated belugas, Xavier and Jasper, remain in stable health and are being closely monitored as they continue adjusting to their surroundings.The facility acknowledged that the relocation process represents a significant transition for the animals, particularly because some underlying health conditions may not become apparent until after their arrival.SeaWorld said it remains committed to providing specialized veterinary care and ongoing assessments for the surviving belugas.Meanwhile, Shedd Aquarium reported encouraging progress among its six remaining relocated belugas, noting that all six are consuming their full diets and participating in veterinary care activities.The aquarium said the animals continue to reach milestones as they become accustomed to their new surroundings and caregivers.A full necropsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, with findings expected to be shared with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.