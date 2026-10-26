Canadian

Smith, Poilievre push Carney to scrap oil tanker ban

Pierre Poilievre and Danielle Smith
Pierre Poilievre and Danielle Smith Courtesy Files
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Pierre Poilievre
Danielle Smith
Oil
Canpoli
David McKenzie
Tanker Ban
BC tanker ban
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