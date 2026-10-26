Smith, Poilievre push Carney to scrap oil tanker ban

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to repeal the federal oil tanker ban off northern British Columbia, arguing the restriction is costing Canadian oil producers access to overseas markets.Both issued statements Monday supporting Conservative MP David McKenzie's Bill C-264, which would repeal the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act. The legislation is scheduled for debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday, October 28.The push follows a Bloomberg report that Strathcona Resources is proposing to ship as much as 250,000 barrels of Canadian oil per day by rail to Prince Rupert, B.C., for export across the Pacific.The existing tanker ban prevents large oil tankers from loading crude at ports along B.C.'s northern coast, effectively blocking the proposed export route.“Repealing the ban would open the door to crude-by-rail exports through Prince Rupert, giving Alberta another route to reach customers around the world,” Smith said.“Our oil to the United States is selling at a significant discount at a disadvantage to the entire country. The only effective way to close that gap is to increase exports off our western coast and get more customers competing for our energy.”Smith said the Trans Mountain Expansion has helped Alberta reach Asian customers, but argued Canada needs additional pipelines and export terminals to reduce its dependence on American refineries.“Canada cannot become a global energy superpower while federal policies continue to stand in the way of getting our energy to the world,” she said..Poilievre, McKenzie and Conservative MPs Carol Anstey and Shannon Stubbs also sent Carney a letter Monday urging Liberal MPs to support the bill at second reading.“You are the only thing standing in the way,” the Conservatives wrote.The letter argues the Prince Rupert proposal could use mostly existing railway infrastructure, require no government subsidies and begin shipping oil within two years.Conservatives say the project would create work for energy, railway and port employees while giving Canadian producers more customers outside the United States.“The shipping ban effectively donates billions of dollars from Canada to the United States, by forcing us to sell our oil at massive discounts profiting American refineries,” the letter states.Poilievre also offered a potential compromise, saying Conservatives would consider amendments at committee that would permit the Prince Rupert project to proceed, even if the Liberals were unwilling to repeal the entire ban.“We are ready to find common ground to get results for Canadians,” the letter reads.Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean said Prince Rupert offers one of the shortest shipping routes between Canada and Asian energy markets.“Sailing from Prince Rupert, B.C., would provide the shortest energy shipping route to Asia. This means lower shipping costs, less fuel used and fewer emissions created,” Jean said.He accused Ottawa of discriminating against Alberta oil by restricting tanker traffic along northern B.C.'s coast while allowing other vessels to carry oil through nearby waters to American ports.The federal moratorium, enacted in 2019 under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, prohibits tankers carrying more than 12,500 metric tonnes of crude oil or persistent oil products from stopping, loading or unloading at designated ports along B.C.'s northern coast.The legislation does not apply to liquefied natural gas or other commodities outside its specified petroleum products.Supporters of the ban have argued it protects sensitive coastal waters and marine ecosystems from the risk of a major oil spill.Jean maintained that Canada's marine safety record demonstrates oil tankers could operate safely along the northern coast.“We safely manage tanker navigation in busy and difficult waters on both the west and east coasts without incident. We can also do so with oil tankers carrying Alberta oil,” he said.The Conservatives are now pressing Carney to allow the bill to advance to committee, where amendments could be considered.“The federal tanker ban is Parliament's responsibility. So is all permitting for this oil-by-rail project. You are the only obstacle,” their letter concludes.