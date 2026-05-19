Snowbirds to be grounded after 2026 season

Canada’s Snowbirds demonstration team will be grounded following this year’s 2026 air show season until replacement aircraft are delivered, Defence Minister David McGuinty announced Tuesday.Speaking in Saskatchewan, McGuinty confirmed the aging CT-114 Tutor fleet will be retired from Snowbirds operations after next season.McGuinty is set to speak more about the Snowbirds this afternoon in Moose Jaw at a press conference. The CT-114 Tutor jets have been used by the Snowbirds since the team’s creation in 1971 and have remained part of the Royal Canadian Air Force inventory since the 1960s.McGuinty said the Snowbirds will eventually transition to the Swiss-made CT-157 Siskin II, a turbo-prop aircraft already being acquired for Canada’s pilot training program.However, no timeline has been made available on when the Snowbirds can resume operations. .The federal government intends to expand the existing Siskin order to include additional aircraft for the aerobatic squadron, though current procurement timelines suggest the Snowbirds may not return to full performances until the early 2030s.The announcement marks the beginning of a multi-year absence for Snowbirds. During the transition period, McGuinty said the Royal Canadian Air Force still plans to maintain a presence at air shows across the country using aircraft from operational fleets.The decision immediately drew criticism from Fraser Tolmie, the Conservative MP for Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan, accused Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government of failing to preserve one of Canada’s most recognizable military institutions.“For fifty years, the iconic Snowbirds of the 431 Air Demonstration Squadron have served as one of the Canadian Armed Forces’ most effective recruitment tools and a powerful showcase of Canadian military excellence,” Tolmie said in a statement.“They have inspired countless Canadians across the country to join the Canadian Armed Forces and become pilots.”Tolmie argued the government failed to adequately prepare a replacement plan despite previously extending the life of the Tutor fleet through 2030 with a $30 million investment.“There is no excuse for waiting this long to produce a plan to keep the Snowbirds flying,” he said.Tolmie also warned a lengthy suspension could permanently damage the squadron itself.“If the squadron is disbanded, the culture of excellence and institutional knowledge of the pilots, ground crew and support staff will be lost, and that will be difficult, if not impossible, to recover,” he said.He called on the federal government to keep the Tutor jets operational through 2030 while ensuring replacement aircraft are delivered before then.“The Snowbirds stand as a symbol of Canadian identity and pride,” Tolmie said.“This is not the time to mothball the jets and leave them grounded forever.”