Social Development Canada drops 2024 free school lunches target

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) has dropped a 2024 deadline to introduce a national school lunch program, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Potential policy components that will be further explored through the engagement process include health promotion and ensuring food is adequate and nutritious, exploring how to align programming to needs in a way to avoid stigma, culturally appropriate programming and ensuring accountability,” said ESDC in a briefing note. The briefing note was dated in September. ESDC made no mention of any deadline. It promised in a memo in May it would develop a national school food policy over the next year. All provinces and territories subsidize school food programs, which total about $93 million per year. “However, there is an uneven patchwork of free or reduced cost programming supported by provinces and territories reaching at minimum one in five school age children,” said ESDC. “The needs of many children are not adequately met.”Cabinet promised in a ministerial mandate letter in 2021 to develop a national school food policy and work towards a national school meal program. No cost was detailed. While no cost was provided, Social Development Minister Jenna Sudds said in a report in October taxpayers support funding free school lunches. “We heard you,” said Sudds. “No child should go to school on an empty stomach, and if they do, our schools need to be able to provide them with a nutritious meal.”If the Canadian government followed through on a national school food policy, advocates opposed income testing and preferred a universal program. Advocates showed wide support for a pay-what-you-can program model. “In this model, all children who have access to a program can take part,” said ESDC. “Families that are able can pay and those that do not can still take part.”ESDC announced in October cabinet plans to complete a promised national school lunch program in 2024.READ MORE: Trudeau gov’t to provide children’s school lunches in 2024It said this is to help families who are struggling with rising food prices. “School food programs can reduce pressures off family budgets,” it said.