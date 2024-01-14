Social Development Canada says families priced into poverty over groceries

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) said since groceries are so expensive, Canada’s poverty rate is expected to rise this spring, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “The rising cost of food will be reflected in Canada’s poverty rates,” said ESDC in a briefing note. “As food prices increase, poverty thresholds are likely to follow.”Because of rising food prices, ESDC said poverty rates could be affected in the coming years. “The impact of high inflation will be reflected in poverty statistics for 2022 expected to be released in the spring of 2024,” it said. Parliament’s introduction of the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) in 2016 is credited with lowering national poverty rates from 14.5% to as low as 6.5% in 2020. However, food inflation drove the poverty rate up to 7.4% in 2021. The CCB paid families up to $7,437 annually per preschooler and $6,275 for children under 18 years old in 2023. About 3.5 million families with six million children collected the CCB at a yearly cost averaging $25 billion by official estimate. ESDC said cost of living adjustments to program rates could not match higher food inflation. Statistics Canada determined the food item with the largest price increase year over year was white sugar (27%). After white sugar was baby formula (20%). This was followed by orange juice (19%), peanut butter (18%) and baby food (15%). ESDC estimated 13% of Canadians are dealing with food insecurity. The rate was 11% in 2020. “Marginal food insecurity captures worry about running out of food or limited food selection due to a lack of money,” it said. “Moderate insecurity captures compromises in the quality or quantity of food due to lack of money; severe food insecurity captures missed meals, reduced food intake and at the most extreme, going days without food.”A report on food prices from analysts at four Canadian universities published on December 28 showed an average family of four is expected to spend $16,297 on groceries in 2024.READ MORE: Canadians to spend $16,297 on groceries to feed family in 2024One of the authors suggested Parliament create a food stamp program for Canadians who cannot afford fresh fruits and vegetables.“In 2024, it is probable Canadians will continue to experience the strain of food inflation compounded by increasing costs of housing, energy and various other expenditures,” said the authors.