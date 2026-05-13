Some Western Canadians find the Census too nosy

Some Westerners are finding Canada's annual census too personal, prompting them to skip parts, give bogus information, or refuse to reply.Canada issues a census every five years. The print version of the long form census was 32 pages long and had 70 questions.“The new census is messed up! I quit halfway through!! The[y are] asking way too many personal questions which feels like they [could] be used as leverage against me,” wrote Derek Hurrell of Lloydminster. “Too many red flag questions. Like the layout of my place, all my personal health info, bills info. Detailed work and job descriptions.”This reporter asked the public on Facebook if they thought the census was too intrusive which prompted many responses— most in agreement. Given there are $500 fines for non-compliance, the names of some commentators are withheld in this article.One Saskatoon resident said, “I thought if it was just names and how many ok. But the untrustworthy government wants way too much personal information so I closed it without saving.”A Delisle, Sask. resident, expressed concerns hackers could access the information. “I filled out what I thought was their business. I left the rest blank.”.“My husband didn't even want to look at it and forbade our renters from doing it for us. Doesn't want to give the gov any more info than absolutely necessary,” said one Calgarian. “Since there was an address but no name on the request, he said they couldn't hold anyone in particular accountable. So our renter tore up the paper.”Cheryl Beryl of Pilot Butte, Sask., said, “It was very intrusive. If doing online, there was no way to opt out of any questions you weren't comfortable answering.”One Regina woman said, “Yes, my husband and I were just discussing this. We almost felt violated.”A Saskatoon resident added, “I thought if it was just names and how many ok. But the untrustworthy government wants way too much personal information so I closed it without saving.”Question 37 gave three options for sexual orientation with an opportunity to write in a fourth. Question 45 asked the name of the business the recipient worked for. Question 57 asked what time the respondent left for work and how long it took. Question 61 asked if the respondent paid child support, while a follow up question asked if this person also paid mortgage and utilities.One Regina resident quipped. “I wrote answer C to all questions.”.Step E consisted of eight questions on the recipient’s dwelling, including the age of the building, if it was subsidized, its utility costs, and what the recipient thought the place could sell for.Saskatchewan resident Harry Moon thought that was too nosy, “Especially with the Liberals proposing taxing our home equity.” The short version, received by some Canadians, asked what language was spoken in the home, if the applicant had ever taken French immersion and their gender at birth and now. It also asked for the email and phone number of the applicant, even though information is supposed to be kept anonymous and confidential.“Thankfully we received the short form. Not much on it,” said Delaine Allen of Regina. “The government is just too nosy and controlling for our good.”“I bypassed ALL the language based questions, the bilingual question was settled decades ago by our eastern overlords,” said one Assiniboia, Sask. resident. “How, when, why, what, if any French I studied as a primary schooler is long past moot.”Some thought the census was fine. Robert Thomas, a Regina librarian, wrote, “The government has been collecting information about us since 1871 to help with decision making. It is a civic (and legal) duty to participate.”.But some told Thomas they did not agree.“They also told us it was our civic duty to wear a mask — which was complete garbage. The questions on this census went beyond decision making data. It was invasive and very suspicious,” wrote Tracy Schira-Parker, a Saskatchewan farmer.A Saskatoon resident protested, “You want to be a sheeple, you fill your boots. As for the rest of us it's none of the government’s damn business.”A Regina resident not previously mentioned told Thomas he has always refused the census.“There is no duty, legal or otherwise. I have never once filled one out in my entire life. I have ripped them up, sent them back, ignored them, laughed at them, etc. No consequences. Simple fear-mongering. None of us signed anything saying we are required to do this ever. When you start complying with every government directive, it never ends,” he said.