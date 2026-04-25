Canadian

South American officials say Canada expected to sign free trade agreement with block by end of 2026

Canada set to sign free trade agreement with South American trading bloc by the end of the year, officials from Brazil and Argentina claim
Mercosur and Canada graphic
Mercosur and Canada graphicteamsters.ca
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Free Trade
Brazil
South America
Argentina
Canada Free trade Agreement
Canada trade talks
Mercosur
Canada-South America trade
Canada-Mercosur Free Trade Agreement

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