Stability returning to Canadian housing markets

CALGARY — Housing markets across Canada in July collectively turned in a small sales increase of 0.5% from June, the fourth consecutive increase, according to the monthly report from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

“At the national level, July’s housing data was a carbon copy of the June numbers, with home sales edging up a little further, listings down, and prices remaining stable,” said Shaun Cathcart, CREA’s senior economist.

“The more interesting story over the last few months has been below the surface of the headline national numbers, where markets across the country are generally moving back towards balance.”

“That’s true on the Prairies, in Quebec, and on the East Coast, where a majority of sellers’ markets have been steadily cooling off over the past year. More recently, it’s also been true of the markets in BC’s Lower Mainland and Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe, where formerly buyers’ or borderline buyers’ markets have largely shifted back into balanced market territory.”

Cathcart’s highlight numbers from July, in addition to the 0.5% month-over-month sales increase include: Monthly activity came in 5.3% below July last year; the number of newly listed properties declined 1.6% on a month-over-month basis.