OTTAWA — More than three-quarters of transgender and non-binary Canadians have experienced some form of discrimination or unfair treatment, according to new Statistics Canada data which was brought to light this Friday as the federal government observed 'Transgender Day of Remembrance.'The study released November 4 found that 76% of transgender and non-binary respondents reported experiencing some form of discrimination or unfair treatment over the five-year period, compared to 32% of cisgender Canadians.Transgender and non-binary Canadians also reported significantly lower levels of life satisfaction, community belonging and optimism about the future.Only 22% of gender-diverse respondents reported high life satisfaction, compared with 50% of the 'non-2SLGBTQ+' Canadian population.Meanwhile, 28% of transgender and non-binary Canadians reported a strong sense of belonging to their local community, as opposed to 56% of the cisgender group.The study also found that 34% of the transgender and non-binary respondents said they always or often felt hopeful about the future, compared to 60% of the cisgender Canadians..Transgender Winnipeg gender-care doctor suspended over alleged sexual misconduct with patient.The findings are based on data from the Canadian Social Survey (CSS) collected between 2021 and 2025.Women and Gender Equality Minister Rechie Valdez confirmed the findings in a statement issued Friday as part of the 'Transgender Day of Remembrance' observance (Nov 20), which is held annually to remember trans people who have been victims of violence."Transgender and gender diverse people across Canada continue to experience unacceptable levels of discrimination, harassment and violence," said Valdez.These numbers are a sobering reminder of the obstacles too many Canadians continue to face simply for being who they are.Valdez also referenced the new federal spending proposed in Budget 2026 (an additional $60M over four years and then $15M per year) to renew funding under the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan.The funding would support community organizations, public awareness campaigns, and research..ZOLTAN: Transgender pronouns outweigh the facts."Today, as we remember the lives that were lost, we also recommit ourselves to building a Canada where trans and gender diverse people are safe, respected and free to live as their true selves," said Valdez.Statscan also found that transgender and non-binary Canadians reported having very strong personal support networks even if their overall well-being was lower.Approx. 67% said they always or often had someone they could count on, compared to 74% of the 'non-2SLGBTQ+' Canadians.Of the broader '2SLGBTQ+' population, 61% reported experiencing some form of discrimination or unfair treatment, as opposed to 31% of Canadians not in that group.Those who experienced discrimination were less likely to report high levels of life satisfaction, a strong sense of community belonging, or optimism about the future.Statistics Canada says the findings highlight the continued disparity in well-being between gender-diverse Canadians and the general population.