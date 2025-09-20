Stockwell Day says Canadians need faith, courage, and engagement to counter Marxism

A former Conservative cabinet minister says faith, education, political engagement, and courage are needed to overcome the Marxism that prevails in Canada.Stockwell Day gave his comments to the Reclaiming Canada Conference at the BMO Centre in Calgary on Saturday.“A lot of what we feel we've lost wasn't taken from us. We just gave it away, and it's time we took it back,” Day said.Day said that “silence is complicity” and that citizens should always send commentary to their elected officials on issues that concern them.“The person who's chairing the caucus or the cabinet meeting on a particular issue will say, ‘Is anybody hearing anything about this issue?’” Day explained.The former Canadian Alliance Leader said recommended continuing to send emails even if change does not seem apparent. “Don’t give up trying,” he said. “We all have to pick up our game in terms of informing our elected representatives what it is we want to change.”Day said municipal governments are “establishing things and controlling things and getting into laneways they have no business being in,” and Canadians need to respond and mobilize.“Tell your friends and neighbours, you have to be involved, voting or running or working municipally,” Day said..Day said Cultural Marxism prevails in contemporary politics and education where God has no place and the family is viewed as a social construct. This also undermines entrepreneurship.“If you don't have a family, you don't need a family home. If you don't need a family home, you don't need the type of entrepreneurial drive of spirit and work ethic to get out to look and dream about building a home one day,” Day explained.This ideology also leads to rule by elites who look with disdain on common people as “kind of dumb” unlike the allegedly “few really smart people at the top.”In 1986, Day was elected to represent Red Deer North in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta as a Progressive Conservative (PC), a position that he held until 2000. He later served as member of Parliament for Okanagan—Coquihalla from September 11, 2000, to May 2, 2011.Thereafter Day sometimes gave commentary as a CBC panelist. He lost that role in 2020 after saying Canada was not systemically racist..Day said under Marxist thinking, those who are opposed are “an enemy of the state” and the world. “It becomes a virtue to eliminate that person at the public square, and that's what we call cancel culture,” he explained.Conservative governments ran into roadblocks not because of a “media conspiracy,” Day suggested, but because so many have been educated from Marxist perspectives. He said alternative education was important and available.“There are fabulous curriculum available to raise up kids that I will guarantee will be every bit as knowledgeable as the kids who are going through the other system,” Day said.Day, who was once a Victory Church pastor in Edmonton, said people of faith needed to read Scripture and connect to God each morning.“If you do that daily, you become changed…[That] enables you to speak to others and love them,” Day said.The former politician warned that people will “pay a price” for representing different values than those around them. He cited the United States’ first Navy pilot ace, Edward O’Hare, as an example of personal but successful sacrifice for taking on numerous opponents.“We are world changers. So are our kids. Let's prepare to speak the truth,” Day concluded.