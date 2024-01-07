Study determines ideal holiday destinations for Canadians based on astrology

Canadians can find their ideal holiday spots for their zodiac signs based on their astrocartography lines, according to a study conducted by online gambling platform BonusFinder Canada. “Applying astrology to well-being, romance or shopping is increasingly popular, but astrocartography isn’t often consulted... yet,” said British celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman in a press release. “Astrocartography is an extension of each individual's star chart so that you can find the best locations for yourself worldwide.”For example, Honigman said people’s Sun Line is where they would most feel themselves. She added people’s Venus Line is the best place for them to build their homes. When it comes to those born under the Aries sign, BonusFinder Canada said it would be best for them to travel through Alaska. Since Alaska is home to the world’s most beautiful views and the largest national park, it said Arieses will always have somewhere to explore. Since great food and extensive views are a true joy to Tauruses, it does not get larger and bolder than Los Angeles. With more than 30,000 restaurants and stunning beaches, Tauruses will love all of LA. BonusFinder Canada went on to say Geminis will fall in love with New York City. From visiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art to watching Broadway shows, it said Geminis will not be bored. For dreamy, easygoing Cancers, Iceland is the destination of choice. Between magical views of the Northern Lights and geothermal lagoons, Cancers will never tire of relaxing among nature. BonusFinder Canada continued by saying Leos should travel to Bordeaux because of its excellent wine culture. Between scenic beaches and exclusive vineyard tours, it said Leos will be able to find their true selves. The ideal destination for Virgos is Rome. This is because Virgos will relish in guided tours of Rome’s ancient architecture and feel at home in the modern shopping areas. Libras should check out the high rises in the United Arab Emirates. Between luxury hotels and a strong culture, Libras will love discovering what the UAE has to offer. Scorpios can enjoy going off grid in the temples in Sri Lanka. While exploring the rich heritage of the Gangaramaya Temple or coming up close to wildlife, Scorpios might find some serendipity. Sagittariuses will love the unique streets and incomparable cuisine of Tokyo. Between climbing the Tokyo Tower and seeing Mount Fuji, Sagittariuses will have plenty to explore. Capricorns’ best travel destination is Melbourne because of its diversity and friendliness. Since Melbourne was named the friendliest city in the world and is home to the Royal Botanical Gardens, Capicorns will feel right at home. January is the month of Aquarians, and they should get lost in New Zealand. With luscious open spaces and an abundance of beautiful scenery, Aquarians can do that. Pisces’ best travel destination is Hawaii, as it is surrounded by water and many warm beaches. With volcanic national parks and clear waters, Pisces’ will love getting back in touch with their aquatic roots. BonusFinder Canada sought the help of Honigman to analyze the astrocartography lines of each zodiac sign and reveal their best destinations. Based on these findings, each zodiac sign was given its best destination.