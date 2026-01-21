Support for Quebec separatism declines, but pro-independence party continues to top polls in Quebec

A new poll released by Pallas Data shows that support for Quebec independence has continued to steadily decline, despite the fact that the pro-independence Parti Quebecois (PQ), led by Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, continues to lead in provincial polls.Support for Quebec sovereignty has been declining, seeing a consistent decline since a high of 41% in a poll conducted by Pallas in January of 2024.Subsequent Pallas polls have shown a steady decline since this point, with support for sovereignty going from 41% to 37% in November of 2024, from 37% to 32% in June of 2025, and now the number seems to have stabilised around 30% to 35%, with the most recent poll showing the number stands at 33%..This decline in sovereignty support is contrasted with the seemingly unchallenged rise of the separatist Parti Quebecois, with polls showing that the party is currently projected to win a majority in the upcoming Quebec election..The rise of the PQ has followed the catastrophic collapse of the current Quebec ruling party, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), which won the last election in a landslide.However, this rise has been followed by a most impressive fall, with the party currently projected to win zero seats in the upcoming election, and the party leader, and current Premier of Quebec, Francois Legault, has announced his resignation due to his and the party's overwhelming unpopularity.In the vacuum left by the demise of the CAQ the PQ have seemingly consolidated themselves as the best of a bad bunch, as along with the CAQ, the current second place party, the Liberals, also had their leader resign in disgrace after an alleged vote-buying scheme.Looking at the current polls, there is a striking similarity between support for Quebec sovereignty and the PQ, with current polling putting the PQ at around 34% support, with support for sovereignty also holding steady at a similar number..Both the CAQ and the Liberals will be electing new leaders in the coming months so it's difficult to see just what the field will look like in the upcoming Quebec election. At the moment, however, it's as if the PQ is running against two headless parties.The Quebec election is still a ways away, slated for October 5th, 2026, so there's still time for the other parties to get their act together, but it seems like it's the PQ's race to lose.The PQ has stated that, if elected, they intend to hold an independence referendum, the third one in the provinces history.