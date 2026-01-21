Canadian

Support for Quebec separatism declines, but pro-independence party continues to top polls in Quebec

Pro-independence party tops the polls in Quebec, but paradoxically support for independence continues to fall
Quebec Flag
Quebec FlagImage courtesy of Harry Spink on Unsplash
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Politics
Quebec
Poll
Parti Quebecois
Quebec Independence
338 Poll

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news