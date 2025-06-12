Suspected Indian agent surveilled Jagmeet Singh

A suspected Indian government agent tracked former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh “morning to night” in late 2023, forcing the RCMP to protect Singh and his family. Investigators say the agent, reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had detailed knowledge of Singh’s travel plans, daily routines, and home life, according to Global.Police warned Singh of a credible threat in December 2023 and put officers at his residences about 18 months before the 2025 Federal election. Singh later recalled spending nights in his basement, avoiding windows, and whether to quit as party leader to keep his family safe. .Singh stayed on, campaigning under round-the-clock RCMP protection, but lost his Burnaby, BC, seat and resigned after election day. The RCMP will not name the suspect or confirm who ordered the surveillance. The immediate threat to Singh is reduced, although the case continues to be investigated..Federal agencies have already expelled six Indian diplomats and warned more than a dozen Sikh Canadians of “credible and imminent” threats amid allegations India uses criminal gangs to intimidate its critics living outside of India.The killing of BC Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023 is one of the cases under investigation. Sikh advocacy groups say Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming G7 visit “betrays” Canadians still living with the fallout of alleged foreign interference.