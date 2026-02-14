Take a break from hard news: Least affordable and most affordable homes in North America

The top five major North American cities with the highest home prices compared to income available to buy a home are on the west coast, with Vancouver taking the fifth spot. Toronto and Mississauga On finished 9th and 10th respectively, according to a new study from Remitly.

Remitly analyzed cities across the continent looking at property prices, average salaries, mortgage rates, interest rates, downpayments/deposits and more to unearth where the most and least affordable places to purchase a home are. It then determined how many square feet in the average sized home could be purchased with the available finances.

California cities took the top four spots, with San Jose, home of some of the largest tech firms in the USA.

The Remitly study found even a couple, earning the local average salary of USD$86,605 and pooling their funds would barely be able to afford half (54.6%) the average property in San Jose.

In the #2 spot, the homes of celebrities: Los Angeles.