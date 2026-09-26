Tariffs and energy prices will determine next Bank of Canada rate decision

Addressing the Halifax Partnership, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the Canadian economy went into the summer months on an optimistic footing.

He cited non-energy exports that rose 14.5% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2026, their highest level since early 2025 and business investment that increased 8.8% over the same period.

Additionally, companies adjusted supply chains and diversified export relationships, reducing dependence on the US market.

"Taken together, these developments suggest the economy entered the summer in a stronger position," said Macklem. "Growth had resumed, investment was picking up and companies were beginning to look beyond the headwinds to opportunity."

But, as Fall arrives, Macklem says the optimistic view has fallen, and economic growth could be cut in half as US tariffs take a bigger bite and increasing tensions, adding rising oil prices are casting a pall over the Canadian economy, signalling a potential slowdown in business investment and hiring.

Macklem said if tariffs remain where they are, he estimates gross fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth could be cut in half to below 1%. The affected goods represent approximately 5% of Canada's exports to the US.