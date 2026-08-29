Tariffs impact on home sales yet to be determined

Just as some housing markets in Canada were showing signs of returning to stability after years of uncertainty, Canada and the US have entered a trade war with economic ramifications that are uncertain.

“In some regional markets, homebuyers appeared to be slowly making their way off the sidelines through the summer,” says Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP).

“But with the economy bracing for the impact of new threats on key sectors, could the trade war dampen that gradual recovery?”

Trade uncertainty inevitably shakes some buyer confidence, Toronto-based broker Micky Khaneka told CMP.

“I think that’s the unfortunate part about it,” says Khaneka. “Just when we think people are ready to get settled in and they’re a little bit more comfortable with these big once-in-a-lifetime decisions and they’re coming off the sidelines, something like that just makes them stop dead in their tracks, take a step back and really evaluate whether this is something that’s going to have a direct impact on them.”

Khaneka doesn’t see a huge immediate cooldown in home sales despite the latest threat to the Canadian economy, suggesting many buyers may be accustomed to trade chaos, pointing to the US trade war on Canada that arrived early last year, dominating headlines and fuelling fears of mass job losses from tariff-related shock.