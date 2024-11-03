Taxpayer watchdog applauds Ontario government’s latest gas tax cut extension

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has praised the Ontario government for extending the province’s 6.4 cent per litre gas tax cut until June 30. CTF Ontario Director Jay Goldberg called the gas tax cut extension “a huge win for Ontario taxpayers at a time when struggling families need it.” “It means the average two-car family will continue to save about $35 a month at the pumps,” said Goldberg in a press release.“As taxpayers are facing yet another carbon tax hike by the [Justin] Trudeau government next spring, Premier Doug Ford is stepping up to the plate and providing relief.”The Ontario government said in 2022 it will be cutting the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the diesel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months. .Ontario government reduces taxes on gas and diesel.“It has never been more important to get it done and provide Ontarians with real relief,” said Ford. “This gas tax cut will provide more relief at the pumps for hardworking families and businesses and put more money back in their pockets, where it belongs.”Since 2022, the CTF said the average two-car Ontario family has saved about $1,000. The tax cut was set to expire on December 31, but the Ontario government opted to extend it for the fourth time. It said taxpayers have saved more than $2.5 billion since 2022 due to the Ontario government’s gas tax cut. Goldberg concluded by saying the best step governments can take to make life more affordable for taxpayers “is to leave more money in their pockets.” Since this tax cut was introduced, he said the typical Ontario family has saved about $1,000 at the pumps and will continue to see savings well into next year. “Ford is standing up for taxpayers at a time when taxpayers need politicians to cut taxes to make life more affordable,” he said.